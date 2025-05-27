Halit Ergenç was sentenced to prison — details

Halit Ergenç. Photo: instagram.com/netflixturkiye

The Turkish actor, Halit Ergenç, known for his role as Sultan Suleiman in the TV show "The Magnificent Century", was imprisoned. The cinema star is accused of giving false testimony.

It was reported by the Anadolu publication.

Advertisement

Halit Ergenç was imprisoned

According to reports, the actor was found guilty of giving false testimony regarding the protests that took place in Gezi Park in Istanbul in 2013. According to the investigation, Ergenç gave contradictory answers to questions about his links with the activists.

Initially, the actor was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months in prison, but his sentence was reduced to 1 year, 10 months, and 15 days for his respectful attitude towards the court.

Actor Halit Ergenç. Photo: instagram.com/halitergencresmi

The Magnificent Century star is not the only defendant in the case. His colleague, actor Riza Kocaoğlu, was also imprisoned. He also initially received a longer sentence of 24 months, but it was later reduced to 20 months in prison.

It is worth noting that in 2013, a large-scale rally against tree felling took place in Istanbul's Gezi Park, which later escalated into anti-government protests. One of the main participants in the demonstration was actor and activist Memet Ali Alabora.

During the investigation, the prosecutor's office checked his connections, among which was Ergenç. During his testimony, the actor who played the role of Suleiman assured that he had no close relationship with Alabora and that they communicated exclusively in the creative environment. However, the actor's phone contained joint photos, messages, and calls between Ergenç and Alabora.

However, the star pleads not guilty and intends to appeal the court's decision.

"Sincerity is a relative term. We can pose sincerely with many people in different places, but we can't be sincere with the people we are filming with in the same project. I regret that I did not file a lawsuit against the publication of my photos at the time because they made irrational claims. However, there was a stream of people there, we were in the foreground. When I was asked, I said that I had no contact with them," Ergenç stated in court.

As a reminder, the British actor Tom Hardy reported serious health problems. Earlier, the American actor Eric Dane told about his incurable diagnosis for the first time.