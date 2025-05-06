Millena Brandão, 11-year-old Netflix star, dies after 13 cardiac arrests

Millena Brandão. Photo: instagram.com/millenamboficial

Brazilian actress and model Millena Brandão has died at the age of 11. The young Netflix star, known for her role in the series Symphony, passed away after suffering 13 cardiac arrests.

The tragic news was reported by the Daily Mail.

According to her mother, the girl began complaining of feeling unwell several weeks ago, frequently losing consciousness. The 11-year-old actress experienced leg pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, and severe headaches.

At first, doctors suspected dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness. However, Millena’s condition continued to worsen by the day.

Actress Millena Brandao. Photo: instagram.com/millenamboficial

She was eventually hospitalized in São Paulo, where further testing revealed a 5-centimeter brain tumor.

On May 2, Millena passed away following 13 cardiac arrests. The exact cause of death remains undetermined.

"The doctors still haven't said what really happened to my daughter and what killed her," Millena’s mother told reporters. "She got worse, with two to three cardiac arrests per day. She had 13 arrests in total. She had never had that before."

Millena Brandão rose to fame in Brazil through her modeling career, appearing in commercials and magazine shoots from a young age. She later transitioned to acting, gaining recognition for her roles in the Netflix series Symphony and Childhood of Romeo and Juliet.

