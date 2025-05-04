The 10 best thrillers of the past 30 years, ranked by critics

"Shutter Island". Photo: still from the movie

Every year, dozens of new thrillers hit the screens — but only a select few become true hits. These stories linger in the memory, and their characters become iconic.

Critics at Collider have named the 10 best thrillers of the past 30 years.

Se7en (1995)

One week before retirement, detective Somerset gets a new partner — the young and impulsive Mills. Together, they dive into a string of gruesome murders, each representing one of the seven deadly sins. The killer, who calls himself a tool of God, challenges not just the law but morality itself.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Young Tom Ripley is sent by his employer to bring his carefree son Dickie back from Europe. But Dickie’s extravagant lifestyle proves too intoxicating for Tom, and admiration soon turns into obsession.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The story follows child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, left emotionally shattered after a patient’s attack turns the best day of his life into a nightmare. His new case is a withdrawn young boy misunderstood by peers and adults alike. Helping the child becomes more than therapy — it leads to a chilling revelation that changes everything.

Memento (2000)

Leonard Shelby is trying to track down his wife’s killer — but he suffers from short-term memory loss. He remembers everything until the murder, then forgets it all. His only tools: a Polaroid camera and tattoos to help him remember.

Memories of Murder (2003)

A small Korean town is rocked by a series of brutal murders targeting women. Detectives Du-man Park and Yong-gu Cho try to solve the case, but eventually frame the wrong man. The investigation gets a second wind when a seasoned detective from Seoul joins the team.

The Lives of Others (2006)

Set in 1980s East Germany, police captain Gerd Wiesler is assigned to spy on a writer suspected of capitalist views. At first, he dutifully reports everything — until he starts to sympathize with his target.

Shutter Island (2010)

Boston marshals Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule arrive at a mental facility on Shutter Island. The institution is prison-like, holding criminally insane patients. They must track down Rachel Solando, who escaped custody. But Daniels has his own hidden motives.

Prisoners (2013)

Keller Dover’s life falls apart after his young daughter goes missing. Despite detective Loki’s efforts, the case stalls and mysteries mount. Losing hope and self-control, Keller takes matters into his own hands — at any cost.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Louis Bloom is a freelance crime journalist for local news. But after a particularly grisly incident, he becomes the prime suspect — blurring the line between reporting and participating in crime.

Parasite (2019)

The Kim family struggles to survive, living in a cramped basement and constantly clashing over money. After Gi-taek is fired, things worsen — until his son Ki-woo lands a tutoring job with a wealthy family. One by one, the Kims infiltrate the household, sparking a dangerous game of deception.

