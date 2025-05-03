Our social media:

Movies that'll help to understand partner better — watch for two

3 May 2025 21:30
Olha Veres - editor
A selection of movies that will strengthen your relationship — movies about real feelings
A girl watches a movie on a laptop. Photo: Pexels
Some movies can help you understand your feelings as well as a psychotherapist. Movies allow you to look at relationships and your partner from a different angle and understand things that were previously ignored.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about five movies that are worth watching to understand your soul mate.

Five best movies for couples

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

If you feel a crack in your relationship, watch this movie. The movie shows the life of the couple on the verge of divorce. They live in prosperity and success, but lose their most precious possessions until life throws up an unexpected surprise.

Me Before You

The movie shows how warm feelings can change both partners. This light and touching movie teaches you to understand the person next to you and provide unconditional support in any situation.

The Notebook

This movie is about real love that goes through all the trials and tribulations. You will definitely think about the value of the moment and what is important to you right now after watching this movie.

Seven Pounds

The movie with Will Smith, which makes you think about sacrifice and true care for a loved one. This movie shows how a person can sink to the bottom because of depression. However, there is always a ray of light in life, you just have to not miss it.

Fireproof

This movie is about saving a marriage when it is already bursting at the seams. The movie shows that love is a constant work and a compromise. You will think about the importance of taking small steps towards each other every day after watching this movie.

These movies will help you both understand your own feelings and look at your partner with different eyes. They will help you live through your emotions.

As a reminder, we told you about the TOP 3 movies to watch and have a good cry.

We also talked about movies for couples. However, these movies should be watched only by those who are confident in their feelings.

movie psychology advice emotions
The front situation and ballistics creation — Zelensky's address

Must-see — top movies for future parents

Zelensky held a meeting on the Ukrainian F-16 fleet development

Details of Zelensky's conversation with the Danish Prime Minister

Only 7 days to get your Gmail back — a new hacker attack details

Most popular smartphone manufacturer is named, and it isn't Apple

Three reasons why the iPhone 17 Air will be a hit in 2025

US to keep Russia sanctions, Trump warns Iran’s partners

Julie Davis appointed new US Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine

Waltz steps down as Trump’s national security adviser

