Couples are breaking up after watching these movies — Don't watch it for happy end

There are movies that will make you think about your relationship. These are not romantic comedies or melodramas that bring lovers together. On the contrary, watch them only if you are sure about your relationship.

Novyny.LIVE talks about movies that make couples hate each other.

Movies that will test your relationship for strength

Revolutionary Road (2008)

This is a movie about how an incredible love story comes to a dead end. The couple plans to start a new life, but lies, unfulfilled dreams, and resentment stand in the way. In the end, the most loyal partners become enemies.

The Friend (2021)

This series is about love, hate and all the pain of married life. Using the example of one couple, the filmmakers show the ruthlessness of relationship destruction and the painful truth that love can become a sentence.

Marriage Story (2019)

This drama breaks down the breakdown of a relationship into molecules. In the end, you will argue about who is to blame for the breakup, but after watching the movie, you will definitely look at your partner with different eyes.

Gone Girl (2014)

This movie is an example of how much we may not know our other half. The film shows skillful manipulation, lies and hidden hatred. After watching it, you may wonder whether you really know your loved one well.

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

This thriller is not just about the search for a missing girl. The movie reveals the truth about the completely different views on the lives of men and women. Just get ready for a heated discussion after watching it.

500 Days of Summer (2009)

This movie will destroy your ideas about betrayal and love. It will show you how partners can have different views on life. You may not have even realized it.

A Separation (2011)

Love is not always happy. This is the main message of the movie The Divorce of Nader and Simin. The film teaches us that feelings are an eternal struggle and a search for compromise.

Amour (2012)

Have you ever thought about growing old together with your partner, but not the kind of old age described in books — happy travels and carefree life — but the other possible side? This movie shows old age and the destruction of feelings in the most brutal way. You will definitely ask yourself if you are ready to go through this together.

