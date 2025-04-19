Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Психологія arrow 8 movies that will make you reevaluate your relationship arrow

8 movies that will make you reevaluate your relationship

20 April 2025 01:01
Ольга Верес - Редактор
Ольга Верес
Редактор
Couples are breaking up after watching these movies — Don't watch it for happy end
A couple in cinema. Photo: Pexels
Ольга Верес - Редактор
Ольга Верес
Редактор

There are movies that will make you think about your relationship. These are not romantic comedies or melodramas that bring lovers together. On the contrary, watch them only if you are sure about your relationship.

Novyny.LIVE talks about movies that make couples hate each other.

Advertisement

Movies that will test your relationship for strength

Revolutionary Road (2008)

This is a movie about how an incredible love story comes to a dead end. The couple plans to start a new life, but lies, unfulfilled dreams, and resentment stand in the way. In the end, the most loyal partners become enemies.

The Friend (2021)

This series is about love, hate and all the pain of married life. Using the example of one couple, the filmmakers show the ruthlessness of relationship destruction and the painful truth that love can become a sentence.

Marriage Story (2019)

This drama breaks down the breakdown of a relationship into molecules. In the end, you will argue about who is to blame for the breakup, but after watching the movie, you will definitely look at your partner with different eyes.

Gone Girl (2014)

This movie is an example of how much we may not know our other half. The film shows skillful manipulation, lies and hidden hatred. After watching it, you may wonder whether you really know your loved one well.

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

This thriller is not just about the search for a missing girl. The movie reveals the truth about the completely different views on the lives of men and women. Just get ready for a heated discussion after watching it.

500 Days of Summer (2009)

This movie will destroy your ideas about betrayal and love. It will show you how partners can have different views on life. You may not have even realized it.

A Separation (2011)

Love is not always happy. This is the main message of the movie The Divorce of Nader and Simin. The film teaches us that feelings are an eternal struggle and a search for compromise.

Amour (2012)

Have you ever thought about growing old together with your partner, but not the kind of old age described in books — happy travels and carefree life — but the other possible side? This movie shows old age and the destruction of feelings in the most brutal way. You will definitely ask yourself if you are ready to go through this together.

As a reminder, we told you about five series about passionate love that will make you believe in feelings.

We also offer four series with intricate plots that are hard to tear yourself away from.

movie psychology relationships relationships psychology of relationships
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

TOP 5 apps to personalize your Android desktop

Kharkiv was struck — Zelensky showed footage of the aftermath

Trump names condition for US withdrawal from peace talks

Vance reports progress in Ukrainian-Russian peace talks

Experts named the best iPhone in 2025 — it's not a new one

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

The US says it can already manipulate time and space

Ukraine's Defense Minister reveals details of talks in Paris

WhatsApp got the feature available on Telegram for a long time

Eurovision 2025 — Who is Mamagama that will represent Azerbaijan

Three problems that slow down even a new gaming PC

TOP 5 apps to personalize your Android desktop

Kharkiv was struck — Zelensky showed footage of the aftermath

Trump names condition for US withdrawal from peace talks

Vance reports progress in Ukrainian-Russian peace talks

Experts named the best iPhone in 2025 — it's not a new one

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

The US says it can already manipulate time and space

Ukraine's Defense Minister reveals details of talks in Paris

WhatsApp got the feature available on Telegram for a long time

Eurovision 2025 — Who is Mamagama that will represent Azerbaijan

Three problems that slow down even a new gaming PC

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Four-legged friends — how animals help at the front, photos

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

3 Reasons to switch to a key phone

14 April 2025

Ways to protect cherries from birds — Gardening tips

8 April 2025

Best spring garlic fertilizer for good growth and no yellowing

11 April 2025

Trump issues an ultimatum to Putin — Axios reveals details

7 April 2025

Jennifer Lopez perfume is in trend — everyone knows her fragrance

6 April 2025

Washing thin hair for beautiful volume — Beauty guide

11 April 2025

Trendy perfumes of 2025-2026 — Future of fragrances

The main 2025 haircut — the new version of the French bob

10 April 2025

Experts named 5 smartphones that should not be bought in 2025

13 April 2025

Scents that drive you crazy — Spring 2025 most popular perfumes