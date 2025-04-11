Our social media:

TOP 5 TV series will replace a visit to a psychologist

11 April 2025 23:32
Tetyana Lytvyn - editor
TOP 5 series that feel like going to a therapy session
A woman watching a movie. Photo: Freepik
Tetyana Lytvyn - editor

If you feel stressed and have a deteriorating moral state, you can watch interesting movies and TV series before going to a psychologist. They will help you to rethink your life, attitude towards yourself, and draw the right conclusions.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which series can replace a session with a therapist.

Movies that will replace a visit to a psychologist

Shrinking

A grieving therapist begins telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes in people's lives — including his own.

Kidding

This series stars the famous actor Jim Carrey. It shows how one person copes with a profound loss while trying to remain a bright and positive person for others.

Euphoria

The series tackles important issues such as addiction, anxiety, and self-discovery. It features teen stories that are ideal for reflecting on inner conflicts and emotions.

Ted Lasso

The main idea of this series is optimism as a life strategy. Viewers are reminded of the importance of empathy, support and believing in the best. The main character proves that kindness can change the world and people.

Big Little Lies

It reveals secrets and the truth about relationships. The series raises questions about domestic violence, motherhood, friendship and finding your own voice. The main idea is that it is important to take off all the masks and reveal the truth to yourself and the world.

By watching these shows, you can get to know yourself better, your emotions, and even draw conclusions that will help you move forward.

As a reminder, we told you about five series about passionate love that will make you believe in feelings.

We also offer four series with intricate plots that are hard to tear yourself away from.

movie psychology emotions mental state
Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

