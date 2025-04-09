What to watch after Twin Peaks — TOP 3 detective series

Search Party. Photo: HBO Max

The Twin Peaks series has become a true classic of the detective genre and still holds a special place among viewers' favorites. So, if you are fond of a tense and intricate plot, you will also like these series.

True detective

One of the best crime shows on modern television. The plot revolves around two detectives, Hart and Cole. They are complete opposites, but together they skillfully investigate the most complicated cases. Serious crimes and criminal mysteries are intertwined with their own secrets and personal lives.

The X-files

Two FBI agents, Mulder and Scully, are assigned to investigate strange and mysterious cases. Mulder's intuition and belief in the paranormal and Scully's cold, rational mind allow them to easily solve any mystery.

Search Party

The protagonist Dory Sief learns by chance about the mysterious disappearance of a girl she went to college with. Together with her friends, she decides to join the search for the missing girl, but she doesn't know where this investigation will lead.

