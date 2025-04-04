TOP 5 horror limited series — What to watch on the weekend

Brand New Cherry Flavor. Photo: Netflix

If you like to tickle your nerves in the evenings, then this selection is for you. Each of these limited series fascinates with unexpected plot twists, and some scenes will definitely give you the creeps.

Novyny.LIVE shares an interesting selection of miniseries for the weekend.

The Enfield Poltergeist (3 episodes)

The eerie story takes place in a seemingly ordinary house in a quiet neighborhood. But in reality, a poltergeist is hiding in the house and terrorizing the residents. The series is based on a real-life investigation of a paranormal phenomenon in Enfield.

Midnight Mass (7 episodes)

A new young priest arrives in a small, isolated town. Immediately after his arrival, strange paranormal things and eerie signs begin to happen in the town.

The Fall of the House of Usher (8 episodes)

The series tells the story of the wealthy Usher family. Unexpectedly, all the descendants of an influential father begin to die one by one under very strange circumstances. And the reason for these mysterious deaths lies in the dark secrets of the family.

Brand New Cherry Flavor (8 episodes)

The series takes place in the 90s. A young filmmaker, Lisa, travels to Hollywood and meets the already famous director Lou Burke and shows him her movie. The impudent man decides to take the movie for himself and use the girl for entertainment. Then Lisa begins to take revenge on the perpetrator in the most brutal way.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (9 episodes)

The gothic tale tells the story of a mysterious house. A young governess, Danielle, arrives at the Bly Manor to take care of two orphans who live with their uncle. Nothing seems to be going right, but one day, Danielle is haunted by the dead inhabitants of the manor.

As a reminder, we told you about five series about passionate love that will make you believe in feelings.

We also offer four series with intricate plots that are hard to tear yourself away from.