TOP 3 movies to watch and have a good cry

14 April 2025 23:20
Tetyana Lytvyn - editor
TOP 3 heart touching movies for women and about women
A woman watching a movie. Photo: Freepik
Tetyana Lytvyn - editor

Women are very prone to showing emotions and are usually gentle, sentimental and soft personalities. They often cry during movies, but carefully hide it from men.

Neovyny.LIVE will tell you what movies women watch in secret from their husbands.

What movies make women cry

Eat, Pray, Love

The main character of the movie was married, had a good income and a house. But every morning she woke up thinking that she was not living her life. So she went to another country to be alone and sort things out. Overall, this movie is a cry from women who are tired of being "good wives".

Little Women

This is a story about four sisters and four different paths of women. One wants to marry, the other wants freedom. As you watch, each woman will recognize herself and perhaps feel the pain of unfulfilled dreams, struggling to find herself, and loneliness even within the family. The movie is about how difficult it is to be yourself in a world of other people's expectations.

Story of Us

It shows partners who have not quarreled for a long time, but simply live next door to each other. This is the case when love has died not through scandal, but through silence. The movie is about the moment when you are no longer "us", but still pretend to be together.

After watching all the movies, there is a lot to think about and to ask yourself whether I am living the life I would like to live.

As a reminder, we told you about five series about passionate love that will make you believe in feelings.

We also offer four series with intricate plots that are hard to tear yourself away from.

