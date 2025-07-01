Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Princess Diana's brother shares a never-before-seen photo of her

1 July 2025 22:18
Princess Diana's birthday — Charles Spencer showed her photo as a child
Princess Diana. Photo: Wikipedia
This year, Princess Diana of Wales would have celebrated her 64th birthday. On this special day, her younger brother, Charles Spencer, honored her memory.

He shared a never-before-seen photo of her on his Instagram page.

Princess Diana's brother honored her memory

Today, July 1, would have been her 64th birthday, but she lost her life in a tragic accident. Even 28 years after the tragedy, Diana remains the queen of people's hearts.

On that special day, the princess's brother shared an emotional photo from the family archives. The black-and-white photo showed a young Diana posing on a camel with her brother on her sixth birthday.

"Another July 1st, from long ago — 1967, in fact: for Diana’s 6th birthday party, my father (standing, left) — to huge excitement — secured the services of Bert the Camel, from Peterborough Zoo," wrote Spencer.

Princess Diana as a child - photos
Princess Diana with her family in 1967. Photo: instagram.com/charles.earl.spencer

Fans of the princess expressed their love for Lady Di and their sincere condolences to her family in the comments.

As a reminder, Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. Her boyfriend, producer Dodi al-Fayed, whom she had been dating after her divorce from Prince Charles, also died in the accident.

Also read: 

Princess Diana's iconic haircut is making a huge comeback in 2025

Princess Diana's favorite island expects an influx of tourists

Princess Diana photo Royal Family Birthday social media
