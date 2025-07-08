Beyoncé's daughter stuns in Frolov look at the concert (video)

Blue Ivy Carter. Photo: instagram.com/beyonce

The daughter of American singer Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, showed up in clothes by Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov (FROLOV). The young celebrity rocked her mum's concert.

The video of the performance was posted on the Ukrainian brand's Instagram page.

Blue Ivy Carter chose the corset by FROLOV

Beyoncé's 13-year-old daughter has already become a real star at her mother's concerts. Since 2023, she has been taking part in the singer's Renaissance World Tour as a dancer.

This time, Blue Ivy appeared on stage in the look by the Ukrainian designer. The girl chose the blue corset embroidered with stones, which she complemented with shiny red and white striped trousers and a white cowboy hat.

It is not the first time that Blue Ivy has appeared on stage in the Frolov corset. In June, she appeared at the concert in the same look, but in red.

By the way, Beyoncé's collection also includes several looks by FROLOV. The Ukrainian designer created several stage looks for the star's tour and also made the famous pink dress she wore at the show in Dubai.

