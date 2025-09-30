Giorgio Armani’s last collection honors designer at Milan Fashion Week

Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Milan, Sept. 28 — The fashion world bid farewell to an icon as Giorgio Armani’s house showcased the last collection personally crafted by its late founder. The event, staged in the atmospheric cloisters of Milan’s Brera art museum, became both a celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary and a tribute to the man long hailed as "King Giorgio."

Armani passed away earlier this month at the age of 91.

The runway, illuminated by lanterns and set to live piano music performed by Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi, featured fluid silhouettes in shades of grey, navy, and deep green. The collection bore the title "Pantelleria, Milan", paying homage to two places close to Armani’s heart.

Hollywood stars Richard Gere and Cate Blanchett were among the many notable figures attending the show. Blanchett praised Armani not only as a visionary designer but also as a philanthropist and humanitarian. Director Spike Lee also paid respects, calling the invitation to witness the collection "humbling."

One of Armani’s longtime muses, model Agnese Zogla, closed the show in a striking blue gown. Following her walk, the audience rose in applause as Armani’s niece Silvana and his partner Leo Dell’Orco — now leading the women’s and men’s design teams — stepped onto the runway to acknowledge the crowd.

The house described the collection as both a reflection of Armani’s enduring style and the conclusion of a creative era, leaving room for new chapters to begin.

The show marked the finale of Milan Fashion Week, with the fashion calendar now shifting to Paris.

