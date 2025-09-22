Top world perfume trends for 2025–2026

Perfumes. Photo: pexels

The world of fragrances is always changing. What was considered exotic yesterday has become a must-have for perfume collections today. At the Esxence international exhibition in Milan, perfumers presented the future of the industry, which turned out to be bright, unexpected, and daring.

From niche houses to mainstream icons, these trends will define the next fragrance wave, Cosmopolitan Ukraine writes.

Fragrance trends 2025–2026: the scents that will rule the world

The most notable discoveries include the use of pistachio instead of almond and the return of oud, the smoky and animalic scent that some adore and others cannot stand, to the forefront. Other discoveries include a new interpretation of gourmet and the rapid development of the extracts formats.

Global trend #1: gourmet perfumes

In the 90s, gourmet perfumes gave us sweet duos of vanilla and caramel. Today, this story is becoming much more complex. In new releases, you can catch the sensations of real desserts:

crispy crust of fresh pastries;

the tenderness of mousses;

the creaminess of ice cream;

the butteriness of nut spreads.

One of the most striking examples is Golden Pistachio by Sensatio Paris: sweet pistachio cream in a chocolate shell with a rum hue. Valentino Born in Roma Extradose is reminiscent of blackcurrant pastille with alcoholic spice, and Devotion Eau De Parfum Intense by Dolce & Gabbana is a nutty lemon cream cupcake.

Perfume bottle. Photo: freepik.com

Additionally, fruit is trending in perfumery: banana, mango, passion fruit, and guava are becoming new favorites. For instance, Hakuna Matata by 27 87 features a banana gum note reminiscent of the 2000s.

Global trend #2: oud is making a comeback

Once upon a time, oud was considered the most controversial ingredient — it was either loved to pieces or avoided. But in 2025, it is making a comeback, and in unexpected combinations. Now it is combined with fruit, creating a vivid contrast:

Born to Stand Out Black Guava is guava gum with a hint of leather oud.

is guava gum with a hint of leather oud. Maison Crivelli Oud Marakuja — an explosion of juicy passion fruit against the background of smoky wood.

— an explosion of juicy passion fruit against the background of smoky wood. Montale Oud Sapparot is a fresh pineapple with a vanilla-smoked accent.

Perfume on a pink background. Photo: Freepik.com

Global trend #3: the era of extracts

A few years ago, extracts remained a niche luxury, but today they are becoming a new standard. Kilian has already released new extract versions of its hits: Black Phantom, Good Girl Gone Bad, Angels' Share.

Global trend #4: aromatic eco-therapy

Amidst the backdrop of rapid gourmet experimentation and vibrant oud fragrances, the demand for "quiet" compositions is growing. This perfume promotes mental balance with the scents of a damp forest: roots, earth, and moss.

For example, Velvet Iris by Essential Parfums, created by Dominique Ropion, smells like you have just come out of the forest after the rain: earth, iris, suede and powder.

