Can anything replace Baccarat Rouge 540? These 5 perfumes come close

Baccarat Rouge 540. Photo from Instagram

Every year, a new fragrance emerges in the beauty world that everyone is talking about. In 2025, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's legendary Baccarat Rouge 540 took on this role again. Its scent is unmistakable — sweet, rich, and incredibly persistent. If you want something different yet similar, there is a special selection of perfumes that can be a worthy alternative to Baccarat.

Who What Wear shared scents that beauty lovers are calling the next big thing.

Meet the new fragrance stars

Jo Malone — Wood Sage & Sea Salt

This fragrance is like a breath of sea air. It combines the freshness of grapefruit and sage with light salty notes of the sea. Ideal for those who love clean and natural scents.

Jo Malone — Wood Sage & Sea Sal. Photo: Brocard

Henry Rose — Last Light

This delicate, feminine perfume opens with the juicy scents of peach and bergamot. It then blooms with jasmine and woody notes, leaving behind a warm trail of musk and patchouli. It is both light and seductive.

Dossier — Ambery Saffron

Bakara's inspiration is clear here: saffron, jasmine, cedar, and amber create a rich, intense accord. If you're looking for a similar scent at a more affordable price, this is it.

Dossier Ambery Saffron. Photo from Instagram

DedCool — Fragrance 04

A bold blend of black pepper, fig, and citrus notes gives this fragrance a bright, modern feel. Sandalwood and frankincense add depth and an unconventional touch.

Boy Smells — Flor de la Virgen

This fragrance plays with contrasts. Sweet honey and pomelo intertwine with jasmine and ivy. The final accord of musk and ambroxan adds magnetism.

