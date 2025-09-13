Can anything replace Baccarat Rouge 540? These 5 perfumes come close

5 alternatives to Baccarat Rouge 540 that are just as luxurious
Every year, a new fragrance emerges in the beauty world that everyone is talking about. In 2025, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's legendary Baccarat Rouge 540 took on this role again. Its scent is unmistakable — sweet, rich, and incredibly persistent. If you want something different yet similar, there is a special selection of perfumes that can be a worthy alternative to Baccarat.
Who What Wear shared scents that beauty lovers are calling the next big thing.
Meet the new fragrance stars
Jo Malone — Wood Sage & Sea Salt
This fragrance is like a breath of sea air. It combines the freshness of grapefruit and sage with light salty notes of the sea. Ideal for those who love clean and natural scents.
Henry Rose — Last Light
This delicate, feminine perfume opens with the juicy scents of peach and bergamot. It then blooms with jasmine and woody notes, leaving behind a warm trail of musk and patchouli. It is both light and seductive.
Dossier — Ambery Saffron
Bakara's inspiration is clear here: saffron, jasmine, cedar, and amber create a rich, intense accord. If you're looking for a similar scent at a more affordable price, this is it.
DedCool — Fragrance 04
A bold blend of black pepper, fig, and citrus notes gives this fragrance a bright, modern feel. Sandalwood and frankincense add depth and an unconventional touch.
Boy Smells — Flor de la Virgen
This fragrance plays with contrasts. Sweet honey and pomelo intertwine with jasmine and ivy. The final accord of musk and ambroxan adds magnetism.
