5 alternatives to Baccarat Rouge 540 that are just as luxurious

en
Publication time 13 September 2025 21:20
Can anything replace Baccarat Rouge 540? These 5 perfumes come close
Baccarat Rouge 540. Photo from Instagram

Every year, a new fragrance emerges in the beauty world that everyone is talking about. In 2025, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's legendary Baccarat Rouge 540 took on this role again. Its scent is unmistakable — sweet, rich, and incredibly persistent. If you want something different yet similar, there is a special selection of perfumes that can be a worthy alternative to Baccarat.

Who What Wear shared scents that beauty lovers are calling the next big thing.

Meet the new fragrance stars

Jo Malone — Wood Sage & Sea Salt

This fragrance is like a breath of sea air. It combines the freshness of grapefruit and sage with light salty notes of the sea. Ideal for those who love clean and natural scents.

The Best Dupes and Alternatives for Baccarat Rouge 540 in 2025
Jo Malone — Wood Sage & Sea Sal. Photo: Brocard

Henry Rose — Last Light

This delicate, feminine perfume opens with the juicy scents of peach and bergamot. It then blooms with jasmine and woody notes, leaving behind a warm trail of musk and patchouli. It is both light and seductive.

Dossier — Ambery Saffron

Bakara's inspiration is clear here: saffron, jasmine, cedar, and amber create a rich, intense accord. If you're looking for a similar scent at a more affordable price, this is it.

The Best Dupes and Alternatives for Baccarat Rouge 540 in 2025
Dossier Ambery Saffron. Photo from Instagram

DedCool — Fragrance 04

A bold blend of black pepper, fig, and citrus notes gives this fragrance a bright, modern feel. Sandalwood and frankincense add depth and an unconventional touch.

Boy Smells — Flor de la Virgen

This fragrance plays with contrasts. Sweet honey and pomelo intertwine with jasmine and ivy. The final accord of musk and ambroxan adds magnetism.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
