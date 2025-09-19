5 iconic women’s fragrances that stay all day

Kenzo Jungle L'Elephant. Photo from Instagram.

Many women are disappointed when they apply perfume and, a few hours later, almost nothing of the scent remains. To avoid this, check out our selection of long-lasting perfumes that open beautifully and leave a sophisticated trail.

From timeless classics to bold choices, these five luxury fragrances for women are perfect for those who want a scent that lingers, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Long-lasting perfumes every woman should try this fall

Chloe Eau De Parfum Intense

This fragrance is reminiscent of a winter garden after a snowfall. Delicate rose is blended with warm sandalwood and light, spicy notes. The fragrance is restrained and elegant yet has character. It's an ideal choice for cooler weather and evening outings. It lasts up to eight hours, leaving behind a sophisticated aura.

Chloe Eau De Parfum Intense. Photo: Brocard

Kenzo Jungle L'Elephant

This fragrance is unmistakable. With sweet vanilla, bright tangerine, spicy cardamom, and warm spices, it seems to transport you to an oriental fairy tale. The scent is intense, rich, and long-lasting. It's perfect for women who like to express themselves.

Sisley Eau du Soir

It is a classic that has remained relevant for several decades. It is the epitome of elegance. It opens with a burst of citrus, followed by jasmine, lily of the valley, and rose. The final notes add a mysterious depth. This expensive-sounding perfume lasts all day.

Sisley Eau du Soir. Photo: makeup

Guerlain Shalimar

This fragrance was created for passionate, courageous women. It blends the sweetness of oriental notes with the elegance of flowers. First, a light citrus burst is felt, followed by delicate jasmine and rose. The finale features patchouli, iris, and vetiver. The sillage is thick, expressive, and long-lasting.

La Prairie Silver Rain

This fragrance combines flowers, woody notes, and balsams to create a deep, sensual composition. Red rose, magnolia, jasmine, and agarwood unfold gradually, offering a real fragrant journey. Its long-lasting scent emphasizes status and sophistication.

