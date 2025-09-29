Jessica Alba shows how to wear loafers with socks this fall

Jessica Alba. Photo: instagram.com/jessicaalba

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba has once again shown how to make classic pieces look stylish and modern. This time, she opted for loafers with white socks — a combination that’s back in the mainstream. Her look is perfect for fall when you want elegance without too much formality.

What Jessica Alba wore

The actress paired a short tweed pinafore dress with a belt that accentuated her waist. The gray fabric with subtle hints of color added texture and made the outfit more interesting.

Underneath, she layered a crisp white shirt, giving the outfit structure and a slightly formal touch. The highlight, however, was the footwear: black patent loafers styled with white socks. Once considered a faux pas, this pairing is now one of fashion’s key tricks.

The look was completed with opaque black tights that visually lengthened her legs and silver hoop earrings that added a touch of shine.

How to wear loafers with socks in style

This styling hack is versatile and easy to adapt across different looks:

Classic : black loafers with white socks — a simple yet striking combo that refreshes any outfit.

: black loafers with white socks — a simple yet striking combo that refreshes any outfit. Monochrome : black loafers with black socks create a seamless vertical line, perfect for office or formal settings.

: black loafers with black socks create a seamless vertical line, perfect for office or formal settings. Contrast : pair neutral loafers with bold socks in burgundy, green, or even yellow.

: pair neutral loafers with bold socks in burgundy, green, or even yellow. Patterns : stripes, polka dots, or prints add playfulness and make the look stand out.

: stripes, polka dots, or prints add playfulness and make the look stand out. Textures: patent loafers with wool, knit, or ribbed socks create a luxe, polished finish.

Stylists emphasize choosing quality socks so they don’t slip and always look neat. Loafers with socks work just as well with dresses and skirts as they do with trousers or jeans.

