Step into elegance — why Victorian boots rule fall fashion

Fashion trends from the past come back all the time. While everyone is used to seeing jeans and shirts from the '80s and '90s, shoes inspired by 19th-century silhouettes came as a surprise to fashionistas.

Victorian-style boots are all the rage this fall, Vogue writes.

What to wear with Victorian boots

With their pointed toes and gothic accents, Victorian boots have become the main footwear trend this fall. They evoke the style of Queen Victoria of England and recall the elegant fashion of the 19th century. These boots are distinguished by their lacing and pointed shape.

Black boots. Photo: Vogue

Victorian boots look great with lace. They add a special charm to dresses and skirts. These shoes can also be styled successfully with pleated skirts or velvet dresses because gothic and elegance go hand in hand this season.

This new trend has already been adopted by celebrities around the world. Lady Gaga and Jenna Ortega have appeared on the red carpet in gothic looks with Victorian-style boots. Fashionistas are choosing both massive models with very high heels and square-toe options.

Lady Gaga in a look with Victorian boots. Photo: Vogue

McQueen presented the most theatrical version of such shoes. Their boots feature pointed toes, laces, and thin cross laces. The color palette pleased everyone, ranging from matte black to "bloody" red. These boots go well with classic pants, tight tights, and dresses.

Look with Victorian boots. Photo: Vogue

At first glance, these shoes seem impractical. In fact, though, they can be styled with anything. Victorian boots are the perfect way to express your style. They add charm and make your style stand out.

