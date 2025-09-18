Hailey Bieber recreated Madonna’s legendary 90s look

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram/haileybieber

When creativity fails, we often turn to archives. There, you can find hundreds of tried-and-true combinations for any occasion. Celebrities do the same. When creating their own looks, they aren’t afraid to draw inspiration from the past, where perfect solutions already exist.

Hailey Bieber amazed everyone with her new look

Recently, Hailey Bieber impressed fans in New York. Her outfit echoed Madonna’s iconic look from the 1995 VMA ceremony. Back then, the singer wore a silk blouse in a rich blue shade with a sheer bra underneath, paired with black Tom Ford pants for Gucci, complemented by a belt with metallic details.

Madonna’s look. Photo: Elle

Hailey put her own spin on the outfit: a turquoise silk blouse, dark tailored pants, minimalist jewelry, sunglasses, and 90s-style mules. No excessive details — just a clean, thoughtfully curated look.

Hailey Bieber’s look. Photo: Elle

It created a bridge between two eras: the mid-90s spirit and modern elegance, proving that Tom Ford’s style for Gucci doesn’t age, but only gains a new interpretation. Stylists advise not to be afraid to recreate legendary combinations in your own wardrobe. A satin blouse, classic straight-leg pants, pumps, mules, or sandals — and you already have a stylish look.

The key is to add your personal touch: accessories and favorite jewelry that make the outfit unique.

