Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Hailey Bieber recreated Madonna’s iconic Gucci look

Hailey Bieber recreated Madonna’s iconic Gucci look

en
Publication time 18 September 2025 10:51
Hailey Bieber recreated Madonna’s legendary 90s look
Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram/haileybieber

When creativity fails, we often turn to archives. There, you can find hundreds of tried-and-true combinations for any occasion. Celebrities do the same. When creating their own looks, they aren’t afraid to draw inspiration from the past, where perfect solutions already exist.

This was reported by Elle.

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber amazed everyone with her new look

Recently, Hailey Bieber impressed fans in New York. Her outfit echoed Madonna’s iconic look from the 1995 VMA ceremony. Back then, the singer wore a silk blouse in a rich blue shade with a sheer bra underneath, paired with black Tom Ford pants for Gucci, complemented by a belt with metallic details.

Hailey Bieber recreated Madonna's look from the 90s
Madonna’s look. Photo: Elle

Hailey put her own spin on the outfit: a turquoise silk blouse, dark tailored pants, minimalist jewelry, sunglasses, and 90s-style mules. No excessive details — just a clean, thoughtfully curated look.

Hailey Bieber successfully combined modernity and the spirit of the 90s
Hailey Bieber’s look. Photo: Elle

It created a bridge between two eras: the mid-90s spirit and modern elegance, proving that Tom Ford’s style for Gucci doesn’t age, but only gains a new interpretation. Stylists advise not to be afraid to recreate legendary combinations in your own wardrobe. A satin blouse, classic straight-leg pants, pumps, mules, or sandals — and you already have a stylish look.

The key is to add your personal touch: accessories and favorite jewelry that make the outfit unique.

Read more:

Julia Roberts nails effortless fall street style

Classic fashion returns — messenger bags in autumn outfits

Iconic Giorgio Armani perfumes that made history

fashion trends Hailey Bieber look style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information