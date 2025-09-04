Giorgio Armani dies at 91: End of a fashion era

Legendary designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
Giorgio Armani, the Italian fashion designer, died on Thursday at the age of 91, his eponymous fashion house announced.
This was reported by France 24 on September 4.
End of a fashion era
Giorgio Armani, born in 1934, was an iconic fashion designer who expanded his empire to include restaurants and hotels. His popularity skyrocketed in the United States in the 1980s when his "power suits" for men were frequently seen on the television series Miami Vice and in the 1980 film American Gigolo, for which Richard Gere wore Armani's signature style.
"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the company said in a statement.
Funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a private funeral on an unspecified date.
