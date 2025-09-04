Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Legendary designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

4 September 2025 16:51
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Giorgio Armani dies at 91: End of a fashion era
Giorgio Armani accepts applause after the conclusion of the Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 in Paris, July 4, 2023. Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

Giorgio Armani, the Italian fashion designer, died on Thursday at the age of 91, his eponymous fashion house announced.

This was reported by France 24 on September 4.

Advertisement

End of a fashion era

Giorgio Armani, born in 1934, was an iconic fashion designer who expanded his empire to include restaurants and hotels. His popularity skyrocketed in the United States in the 1980s when his "power suits" for men were frequently seen on the television series Miami Vice and in the 1980 film American Gigolo, for which Richard Gere wore Armani's signature style.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the company said in a statement.

Funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a private funeral on an unspecified date.

