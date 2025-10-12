Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Psychology The dark side of love — top psychological thriller of 2025

The dark side of love — top psychological thriller of 2025

Publication time 13 October 2025 11:49
Borderline — exploring the psychological depths of the thriller
The main character from the film Borderline. Photo: video still

The psychological thriller Borderline was released in theaters and on digital platforms in the United States on March 14, 2025, and continues to remain a favorite among moviegoers. It tells a story of obsessive love—or even dependency—that keeps viewers on edge until the very last minute.

Novyny.LIVE provides a closer look at the film.

What makes Borderline intriguing

This eccentric tale of obsession has captured audiences’ attention. The events of Borderline unfold in Los Angeles in the 1990s. A famous pop star, Sofia, lives a luxurious yet isolated life in a massive mansion, constantly under the protection of her friend and bodyguard, Bell.

The young woman has many admirers, but one of the most unusual is the obsessive stalker Paul Duerson. He tormented Sofia until he ended up in prison. However, everything changes one night when, with the help of his reckless friends, Paul escapes from behind bars. He immediately heads to Sofia, convinced that they are deeply and mutually in love. Paul decides to marry his beloved that very night, but his unwilling "bride" is determined to rid herself of the fanatic once and for all.

The film keeps viewers on edge with its dynamic plot. Events unfold rapidly, while the psychological aspect adds even more intrigue. Borderline is not just a thriller about a maniac—it is a film that prompts reflection on the fine line between love and madness.

movie psychology love thrillers relationships
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
