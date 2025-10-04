The new psychological thriller The Cut — why it’s worth watching

Orlando Bloom as the main character in The Cut. Photo: video still

Renowned actor Orlando Bloom appears in an unexpected role in the new psychological thriller The Cut. The film has impressed audiences with its depth and exploration of a mind that can play dangerous games.

What makes The Cut interesting

The Cut is a British psychological thriller starring Orlando Bloom. The story follows a former boxer determined to reclaim his championship title. To achieve this, the athlete undertakes a harsh and illegal weight-cutting program before his final fight. However, the preparation process becomes so extreme that the protagonist begins to lose touch with reality. The boxer starts experiencing dangerous hallucinations and confronts the games of his own psyche.

The protagonist of the film must lose nearly 15 kilograms in less than a week. At first, this seems impossible, yet the athlete is determined to step into the ring, so he begins grueling training and completely overhauls his diet. When even this fails, the boxer turns to a new coach, who makes it clear from the start that he cares about nothing but results. The dangerous rapid weight-loss methods take a toll not only on the hero’s physical condition but also on his mental state.

The Cut is by no means a typical boxing story. It is a film that explores the life of a person capable of destroying both himself and his own mind in the pursuit of success. The narrative weaves flashbacks from the past, a love story, struggles, and tragedy. Its unusual approach and intriguing execution will keep viewers on edge until the very last frame.

