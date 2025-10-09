From Spice Girl to style mogul — Victoria Beckham gets candid in Netflix new series

Victoria Beckham at the premiere of the television series "Victoria Beckham". Photo: AP

Victoria Beckham opens up like never before in a new Netflix docuseries. The three-part special traces her evolution from pop star to powerhouse designer, covering everything from her experience with bullying as a teenager to her transformation into a global fashion icon.

This was reported by Variety.

Victoria Beckham talks about her struggles as a child and with an eating disorder

The series features raw and honest interviews with Victoria and depicts Posh Spice as you’ve never seen her before. Victoria, who is often taunted by tabloids for her unsmiling demeanor, shows off her sense of humor and opens up about some of the most difficult parts of her past, including her struggles with an eating disorder and nearly losing her fashion business.

Posh Spice wasn’t always popular. In fact, quite the opposite.

"That uncool kid at school that’s awkward, that was me. I just didn’t fit in at all...And I didn’t really want to be me. I didn’t like me," Victoria says.

Victoria also opens up about her lifelong struggle with disordered eating, which worsened after she gave birth to Brooklyn in 1999 and adjusted to life as a mother.

"I was weighed on national television when Brooklyn was six months old. 'Get on those scales' on television. 'Have you lost the weight?' And we laugh about it and we joke about it when we’re on television, but I was really, really young and that hurts," Victoria reveals.

Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at the premiere of the television series "Victoria Beckham" in London, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. Photo: AP

Despite her global fame, Victoria Beckham admits that her insecurities from her youth still linger. Cameras and public attention often trigger her to put on a kind of emotional armor — the composed, unsmiling persona with which the world associates her.

This rare glimpse behind her poise and perfection is a reminder that even icons like Victoria Beckham are still learning to feel comfortable in their own skin.

