Rian Johnson premieres Wake Up Dead Man at London Film Festival

Rian Johnson premiered his latest Knives Out installment, Wake Up Dead Man, at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday, setting the stage for a spooky cinematic season. The Netflix release, scheduled for December 12, stars Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

Exploring faith and personal roots, Johnson calls this his most intimate Knives Out film yet

The red carpet event at the Royal Festival Hall featured an impressive cast including Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny, and Daryl McCormack. Josh O’Connor, who plays Father Jud, was absent from the screening.

Johnson described this third entry in the franchise as his most personal yet, saying it explores themes of faith and religion. "I grew up very religious. I’m not anymore, but it’s something that I still have a lot of strong feelings about. This one was made very much with the intent of digging back into something personal for me," he told The Hollywood Reporter. On potential plans for a Knives Out 4, Johnson added, "I got nothing. If you have anything, I’ll take it. It’s good to empty the well and start fresh."

Craig received high praise from the director for his continued collaboration: "As long as Daniel and I have fun doing it, and audiences enjoy them, we can keep challenging ourselves and coming up with something genuinely new."

Glenn Close emphasized the quality of Johnson’s script and the production team: "He’s a great writer, a wonderful director, and knows how to cast. It’s respectful, fun, intelligent, and we had a lot of fun making it." Daryl McCormack, portraying a failed politician turned YouTuber, noted the inspiring environment Johnson and Craig fostered on set, saying it allowed actors to thrive.

Wake Up Dead Man had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, where critics highlighted O’Connor as a standout performer. The BFI London Film Festival continues through October 19, featuring multiple high-profile premieres including George Clooney’s Jay Kelly and Emma Stone’s Bugonia.

