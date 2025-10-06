Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies and TV shows Jennifer Lopez new movie stuns critics — RT score soars

en
Publication time 6 October 2025 21:57
Jennifer Lopez Oscar-worthy comeback wows critics on Rotten Tomatoes
Jennifer Lopez in the "Kiss of the Spider Woman" trailer. Photo: screenshot

Kiss of the Spider Woman is receiving strong reviews and a high Rotten Tomatoes score. The upcoming film is written and directed by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, Beauty and the Beast) and based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical hit. 

This was reported by Screenrant.

Kiss of the Spider Woman — official trailer & release date

Ahead of its theatrical release this Friday, October 10, Kiss of the Spider Woman has received 49 reviews and debuted with an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jennifer Lopez stars as Ingrid Luna, also known as the Spider Woman, alongside two-time Emmy nominee Diego Luna (Andor) and Tonatiuh as prisoners. Tony Dovolani, Josefina Scaglione, and Bruno Bichir also star.

"Jennifer Lopez wows as an alluring diva in this sensational yet flawed musical... Thrilling, sharp dance numbers, glitzy costumes, and campy dialogue all come together to create a dazzling musical that has a few flaws," Mae Abdulbaki writes.

Overall, critics agree that it's a bold and dazzling spectacle, anchored by a strong ensemble cast. Jennifer Lopez's performance as the glamorous Spider Woman has drawn particular praise, as she commands the screen with her old Hollywood charisma and stunning musical numbers. Many have remarked that Lopez looks like a true movie star again, with some calling this her best performance in years.

Read more:

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl shatters records at box office

Cillian Murphy on post-Oscar career — are major roles slipping

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
