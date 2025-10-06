Taylor Swift’s Showgirl film scores big with $33M debut

Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty Images

Following the blockbuster release of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, she triumphed at the North American box office with her special movie theater event, "Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of The Showgirl" with an estimated weekend earnings of $33 million.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Advertisement

Showgirl film event turns her album into a cinematic triumph

"The Life of a Showgirl", which was released on Friday, is already setting sales records. This 89-minute big-screen event features a mix of music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and lyric videos for songs from her new album. It’s bookended by the world premiere of her music video for the showgirl single "The Fate of Ophelia," which she directed.

The film was shown at all 540 AMC theaters in the US for three days, ending on Sunday. AMC also showed the film in Mexico, Canada, and across Europe.

Taylor Swift’s special album release event for Life of a Showgirl towered over the competition at the domestic box office, including films featuring two of the world’s biggest stars, Dwayne Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio, with an estimated weekend earnings of $33 million. It earned a better-than-expected $13 million overseas, for a global total of $46 million.

Read more:

Jim Carrey to receive honorary César for lifetime achievement

Johnny Depp returns to Paris Fashion Week at Dior show