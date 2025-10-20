Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Best 2025 psychological thriller based on true events

Best 2025 psychological thriller based on true events

Publication time 21 October 2025 11:39
Updated 11:39
Psychological thriller "The Lost Bus" — what makes the new film interesting
Main characters of the film "The Lost Bus". Photo: screenshot

One of the best psychological thrillers of 2025 is the film The Lost Bus. This movie is based on real events that took place in the city of Paradise, Northern California, in 2018. The Lost Bus tells a story of courage, bravery, and human strength at the limits of endurance.

Novyny.LIVE provides a more detailed look at the film.

What makes the Lost Bus interesting

The events depicted in the film occur in November 2018 in Paradise, where it had not rained for 210 consecutive days. The main character of the story is 44-year-old Kevin McKay. He is going through a difficult period in his life: his father recently passed away, his marriage is irreversibly over, and his relationship with his teenage son is strained. When the city is engulfed by fire, Kevin sees an opportunity to atone for his past mistakes.

He responds to a dispatcher’s request to evacuate 22 children and their teacher, Mary, who are trapped by an unprecedentedly powerful wildfire. However, the fire has already spiraled out of control, making the journey far more terrifying than anyone expected. In the midst of this fiery chaos, Kevin performs heroic acts.

This story demonstrates what a person is capable of in critical situations. Even when the light at the end of the tunnel seems completely gone, there is still a chance for survival. In these moments, the human psyche shows remarkable endurance and adaptability, and The Lost Bus portrays this perfectly. The film explores themes of trauma, heroism, and resilience when human lives are at stake.



movie series psychology advice thrillers
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
