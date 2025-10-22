Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Four must-watch thrillers that will keep you on edge

Four must-watch thrillers that will keep you on edge

Publication time 23 October 2025 21:19
Updated 21:24
Top psychological thrillers to watch in 2025 — intense, smart, unforgettable
The main characters of the film "Mother's Instinct". Photo: still from video

Love movies that make you think long after the credits roll? These recent thrillers mix suspense, emotion, and brilliant storytelling — perfect for anyone who enjoys a good psychological twist.

There are four psychological thrillers that will blow you away with their endings, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Psychological thrillers that mess with your mind

Mothers' Instinct (2024)

This film tells the story of two neighbors, Alice and Celine. Alice and Celine are happy mothers and friends whose lives change in an instant when a tragic accident kills one of their sons. A tragic accident kills one of their sons. This sets in motion a series of unexpected events for the women. Their lives become entangled in a web of guilt, suspicion, and paranoia.

Speak No Evil (2022)

The film revolves around a married Danish couple. While on vacation, they meet Patrick and Karin. The new friends invite the Danish couple to visit their home in the Netherlands, but the visit quickly spirals out of control. Patrick and Karin surprise Björn and Louise with their unusual behavior, seriously frightening them. What starts as a normal meeting with friends slowly turns into something terrifying.

Heretic (2024)

Two girls find themselves trapped by Mr. Reed, who seems defenseless. He wants to test the strength of their faith. He devises a series of trials for them to undergo in order to survive. This thriller impresses with its tense atmosphere, intricate plot, and unexpected twists.

Hallow Road (2025)

Following a family argument, 18-year-old student Alice is involved in an accident on a deserted road in the middle of a forest. Panicking, she calls her parents to tell them that she hit a young woman. While Alice's mother explains how to perform CPR over the phone, Alice's father devises an alternative plan to protect his daughter.

These thrillers are the best choice for an evening. They are not just interesting movies, but a confusing maze that you want to solve.

Read more:

Best 2025 psychological thriller based on true events

These 3 psychological thrillers hit harder than therapy

movie series psychology advice thrillers
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
