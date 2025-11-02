Netflix unveils The Beast in Me — a dark psychological thriller about obsession and secrets

The main character of the series "The Beast in Me". Photo: Screenshot from the video

Netflix is set to shake up the fall lineup with The Beast in Me — a dark psychological drama that blurs the line between desire and danger.

The series explores hidden fears, temptation, and the fine line between fantasy and danger in one woman’s life, writes Novyny.LIVE.

A psychological story that will get under your skin

The story is based on writer Aggie Wick's life. The death of her son changed her life. The successful author stopped writing and lost her inspiration. She retreated from public life, stopped creating, and became a living ghost. However, everything changed when she met her new neighbor, Nile Sheldon.

Nile is a charismatic magnate with a dark past. He was once suspected of murdering his wife, but the case was never solved. The mystery surrounding Nile awakens Aggie's curiosity and inspires her to find a new purpose. She decides to conduct her own investigation and write a book about it. She could not have imagined what would happen to her, though.

Aggie finds herself unwittingly caught up in a dangerous game. Her curiosity turns into obsession, and her desire to understand someone turns into a psychological battle. She throws herself into searching for the truth, chasing the demons of Nile while running from her own fears and problems.

This series will impress you with its psychological depth and tense atmosphere. It intertwines sorrow and doubt, curiosity and fear, and pain and unfamiliar feelings.

