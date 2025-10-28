Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Psychology "Big Little Lies" — the series that can replace your therapist

"Big Little Lies" — the series that can replace your therapist

Publication time 28 October 2025 16:04
Updated 16:05
“Big Little Lies” — why this series is better than a therapy session
The main character of the series "Big Little Lies". Photo: still from video

Some films and TV shows can act as a substitute for a psychotherapy session. One such series is Big Little Lies. Released in 2023, it captivated viewers with its honest portrayal of a woman’s inner world. The show can teach a new way of living and offer guidance on how to stop always being "convenient" for everyone.

Novyny.LIVE explains this in detail.

Why you should watch Big Little Lies

The series is set in the town of Monterey, home to elite families who never miss a chance to flaunt their wealth. Men earn millions, while women focus on raising children, sometimes overprotectively. On the surface, it’s a paradise for the "golden youth."

But beneath the perfect facade lie dirty secrets. These start to surface when a desperate single mother, Jane, arrives in town. She becomes the outcast in this "perfect" society. The tension escalates further after a murder occurs, with the victim’s identity kept secret during the investigation. One thing is clear: every family is involved in some way.

Big Little Lies isn’t just a series; it’s emotional therapy. It tells the story of "perfect" women who live in loneliness, pain, and the endless pressure to do everything right. Each wears a mask—as a wife, mother, or friend—but over time, these masks start suffocating them.

The series honestly shows how a woman can appear happy and smiling on the outside, while internally struggling with life’s hardships. It illustrates how one can endure for years to maintain the illusion of "perfection," and how reclaiming oneself can start with simply saying, "enough."

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
