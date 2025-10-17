Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Psychology The movie that will make you believe in love again

The movie that will make you believe in love again

Publication time 19 October 2025 21:20
Updated 21:51
Looking for a movie about true love? This romantic drama that defines true love
The heroes of the film “The Notebook.” Photo: still from video

Released in 2004, The Notebook remains one of the best films about love. This psychological drama captures viewers' hearts from the very beginning and restores their belief in genuine feelings.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about the timeless romance that reminds us what it means to love, lose, and never give up.

The ultimate feel-good romantic drama everyone should rewatch

The Notebook is an emotional and touching love story. It is based on Nicholas Sparks's novel of the same name. It skillfully intertwines two timelines to tell the story of the passionate yet complicated love between Noah Calhoun and Ellie Hamilton.

One summer, Noah and Ellie, who come from different social backgrounds, fall in love. However, a series of events — war, social barriers, and problems — later separates them. Despite this, their feelings do not disappear.

This film is more than just a romantic melodrama; it's a deep psychological story about devotion, sacrifice, and the irresistible power of love. The film shows that true feelings can withstand any trial. The Memory Diary makes us reflect on the significance of memories and their impact on our lives.

Alternating between touching and dramatic moments, the film's ending can bring tears to the eyes of even the most resilient viewers. It will be an ideal choice for those who have been disappointed in love and want evidence that real feelings still exist.

Read more:

Female friendship is real — five best films about it

3 movies every couple should watch together

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
