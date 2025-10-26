Psychological thriller The Last Client — why you should watch this film

The main character of the film The Last Client. Photo: video still

The suspense thriller The Last Client was released in 2022 and quickly became one of the best psychological films. At the heart of the movie is a mystery that viewers are eager to solve as quickly as possible. However, it is unlikely you will guess the ending before reaching the film’s conclusion. This is not merely a complex detective story, but a psychothriller exploring the nature of the criminal and the origins of his sinister intentions.

Novyny.LIVE provides a detailed look at the film.

Why The Last Client is captivating

The action of The Last Client unfolds in a large city shrouded in fear, where a ruthless and cynical maniac operates. His crime shocked everyone — he killed a pregnant woman and kidnapped her newborn child.

That same evening, the criminal approaches local psychologist Susanna Hartmann. She finds herself trapped in a dangerous situation that seems inescapable. The maniac takes the therapist hostage and demands that she conduct a session with him. In a desperate bid to save her life, she reluctantly agrees to speak with him. During their encounter, he reveals shocking details about his past, which, as it turns out, are connected to Susanna’s own history.

This chilling film maintains tension until the very end and impresses with an unexpected plot. The directors do not simply depict a cynical crime; they also delve into the protagonist’s serious internal struggles.

