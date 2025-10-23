Why people avoid eye contact during conversation — psychologists explain possible reasons

Five reasons someone avoids making eye contact with you
There is a belief that a person's eyes cannot lie. Psychologists note that it is often the gaze that reveals a conversation partner’s feelings and emotions. If someone avoids eye contact during a dialogue, it may indicate certain things.
Why a person avoids eye contact during a conversation
Shyness
Psychologists assert that shy individuals tend to hide their feelings, while their eyes can easily reveal them. For this reason, such people frequently lower their gaze and avoid direct eye contact. They feel vulnerable if they reveal themselves to others.
Lack of interest
An averted gaze can also indicate that a person is simply not interested. Other signs of disinterest include yawning, looking at a watch, or interrupting the conversation.
Irritation
For many, direct eye contact can cause irritation and nervousness. These individuals feel that their conversation partner is trying to uncover everything about them. That is why they may avoid looking directly at someone.
Lack of self-confidence
Another reason for looking away can be a lack of self-confidence. Additional signs of inner anxiety may include fidgeting with hair, touching the tip of the nose, or the ear.
Intimidating gaze
Sometimes people avert their eyes because of an intimidating gaze from the other person. It can cause discomfort or unease. For instance, if someone looks with the intent to humiliate or offend, others may look away to protect themselves.
