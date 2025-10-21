These 3 zodiac signs have the highest self-esteem — and it’s not always a good thing

A confident woman. Photo: Pexels

Self-esteem influences whether a person will succeed because an insecure person is unlikely to overcome obstacles or fight for their place without fear. However, overestimating one's abilities is not helpful either. Such overconfidence often leads to mistakes that cannot always be corrected.

According to TSN, there are three zodiac signs with overly inflated egos.

Three zodiac signs with too much confidence

Leo

The astrologer believes Leo is the most self-confident and self-assured sign of the zodiac. A Leo's narcissism knows no bounds. They are confident that they can solve any problem and know exactly what to do. They strive for fame and recognition, emphasizing their advantages and importance at every opportunity.

Aries

Aries are absolutely sure that they can overcome any obstacle. Aries are very persistent and goal-oriented. Although they often talk about their shortcomings, they are actually very narcissistic. They expect constant praise from others.

Libra

People with this zodiac sign have inflated self-esteem when it comes to relationships with the opposite sex. Libras believe they can conquer anyone. They are overly confident and never modest. Indeed, Libras can easily get the attention of someone they like. The secret to a Libra's success is the compliments they shower everyone with.

