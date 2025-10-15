Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Three birth dates of real geniuses

Three birth dates of real geniuses

Publication time 17 October 2025 04:26
Updated 18:40
Birth dates of genius people — they can change the world
Numerologist makes a prediction. Photo: Freepik

A person’s birth date endows them with a special gift or talent. Numerologists believe that the most brilliant individuals are born on only three specific days. These people have the potential to change the world and make it a better place.

This is reported by Parade.

Birth dates of the most brilliant people

5th of any month

People born on the 5th are ruled by Mercury, the planet of intellect. Such individuals are sociable, curious, and highly adaptable. They can process information in mere seconds. These people always rely on their vast life experience and the lessons they have learned, which allows them to effortlessly find solutions to problems and interact effectively with others. Their ambitious and flexible minds easily embrace change, enabling them to recognize opportunities that others might overlook.

When are true geniuses born?
Numerologist records a birth date. Photo: Freepik

20th of any month

Those born on the 20th are influenced by the Moon. They are extremely intelligent and possess exceptional memory. Another strong trait of these individuals is their high emotional intelligence, which allows them to sense the true feelings, intentions, and needs of others. They aim to support, heal, or bring benefit to those around them. Such people guide others toward spiritual and inner liberation, making them excellent mentors and peacemakers.

22nd of any month

People born on the 22nd are ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovative rebellion. They are destined to create changes in the world that future generations will witness. These individuals have a thorough and practical approach to achieving goals. They believe that the best way to succeed is to build a strong foundation patiently, brick by brick. Through this methodical approach, they can achieve their greatest and most lasting successes.

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
