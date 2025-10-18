Key signs of a potential tyrant — psychological tactics he uses

Abusive man. Photo: Freepik

You can often identify a man who will become a tyrant and abuser in a relationship early on. Psychologists note that such partners typically use the same manipulative tactics, which signal the toxicity of the person.

According to Ukr.Media.

Tactics tyrants use in relationships

He decides who you should interact with

Tyrants seek unlimited power and control over everything. Such a man will try to isolate you from the world. He will choose which friends or even relatives you are "allowed" to communicate with. The forms of this manipulation can vary. He might make you feel guilty for spending time with a friend instead of him, or he may harshly and sarcastically criticize someone close to you. Ultimately, his goal is the same—to deprive you of your usual support network.

Sudden shift in values

At the beginning of a relationship, people choose partners who share their values and vision of life together. However, a tyrant or abuser will abruptly change his beliefs and interests over time. For example, he may suddenly become less strict about interacting with other women than he initially claimed.

Man shouting at a woman. Photo: Freepik

He does not support your self-realization

A tyrannical man will never support your personal growth. He will mock your efforts and openly criticize them. Such a partner has no interest in helping you succeed or progress. Gradually, he will attempt to push aside everything that matters to you, trying to drain your resources and your desire to achieve anything.

He demands constant sympathy

A tyrant is someone who is never satisfied. He will do everything he can to make his partner pity him. Such a man constantly complains and expresses dissatisfaction. His reaction is disproportionate to the problem at hand—he will blow even small issues out of proportion.

You are constantly exhausted around him

Feeling tired in the relationship is another warning sign of toxicity. Fatigue from being with such a person is like slow internal poisoning. Eventually, the manipulator will achieve his goal and completely drain you. You will stop feeling valued or confident in your decisions. Around a tyrant, you may even question whether you truly want anything or have the right to pursue it.

