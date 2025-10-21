What’s coming to Netflix (Oct 20–31) — new movies & TV series guide

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This. Photo: Netflix

As October comes to an end, Netflix is offering a new lineup of shows and movies to binge. There are chilling thrillers, intriguing dramas, and brand-new seasons of fan favorites.

Here's what's worth streaming in the final days of the month, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Nobody Wants This, Season 2 (October 23)

An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love; discovering if their relationship survives their wildly different lives and meddling families.

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE (October 24)

From Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow comes A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE. When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

Ballad of a Small Player (October 29)

Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is keeping a low profile in Macau, spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily, and gambling away what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his mounting debts, he is offered a lifeline by Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a mysterious casino employee with secrets of her own.

The Witcher, Season 4 (October 30)

Following the continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals become clearer, they encounter unexpected allies eager to accompany them on their journeys. If they can accept these newfound families, they might just have a chance at reuniting for good.

Bad Influencer (October 31)

A single mother — and luxury bag counterfeiter — finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

Read more:

These 3 psychological thrillers hit harder than therapy

The Bridgertons are back — Netflix sets season 4 release dates