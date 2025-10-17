What to stream this weekend — 5 brand-new movies to watch

A still from "I Know What You Did Last Summer". Photo: Netflix

A new wave of must-see films has just dropped — stories that will make you think, feel, and stay glued to the screen. Here are the titles everyone will be streaming this week.

Discover the latest hits and hidden gems now available on your favorite streaming platforms, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

40 Acres (available on Hulu)

After a series of devastating pandemics and wars, civilization teeters on the brink of extinction. Former soldier Hayley Freeman and her family find refuge on a remote farm. But one chance encounter changes everything: the Freemans' eldest son meets a mysterious girl named Dawn. This upsets the family's fragile balance, bringing to the surface conflicts that had long remained beneath it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (available on Netflix)

After a fatal accident, a group of friends try to bury the truth, as it could lead to prison and ruin their lives. They think they have escaped this nightmare, but the past does not forget. It all starts when a note appears: "I know what you did last summer".

Mr. Scorsese (available on Apple TV)

This five-part series features never-before-seen footage and details from interviews with his closest friends and family. Viewers will see personal moments, behind-the-scenes footage from the set, and childhood memories. The list of experts and witnesses includes leading actors, his children, his wife, Helen, and friends from his youth. Together, they tell the complete, human story of the director's everyday life and public events.

Stay (available on Hulu)

This supernatural horror drama film is about a couple who are near the end of their marriage. It follows Kiara and Miles as they confront their marital issues and the supernatural forces trapping them in their home.

The Substance (available on HBO Max)

Demi Moore delivers a career-best performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister who has passed her prime. She is suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by the repugnant studio head, Harvey (Dennis Quaid). Elisabeth then becomes intrigued by a mysterious new drug: The Substance.

Read more:

F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt to stream on Apple TV

Horror remakes that outshine the originals — top 5 you must see