F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt to stream on Apple TV

F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt to stream on Apple TV

Publication time 14 October 2025 16:32
Apple TV sets December release for Brad Pitt’s record-breaking F1 film
A still from "F1: The Movie" trailer. Photo: aboutamazon.com

After taking the summer box office by storm and becoming the top-grossing sports film of all time, the release date of filmmaker F1: The Movie on Apple TV+ has finally been revealed. It’s also the first major theatrical win for the tech giant’s film division.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Apple TV announces streaming release for F1: The Movie

F1 opened in theaters at the end of June and is among the top 10 grossing films of the year, having sold more than $629 million in tickets worldwide. The film broke numerous records, including becoming the top-grossing live-action film of Brad Pitt’s career (not adjusted for inflation). It earned an A CinemaScore and a coveted 97 % audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

 

The film will be available on the Apple TV streaming service around the world on December 12.

Before its Apple TV debut, the film will remain available for digital purchase on participating platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and FandangoNow.

Read more:

F1 Official Trailer with Brad Pitt has been released

Jennifer Lopez new movie stuns critics — RT score soars

