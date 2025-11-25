Top 5 Prime Video shows to binge this week — November 24–28

Cast of The Wheel of Time Season 3. Photo: Amazon Studios

With November winding down, Prime Video is offering a mix of fan-favorite dramas, award-winning sci-fi, and globally trending hits — perfect for a late-fall binge. This week’s selection highlights five standout series, all of which boast strong critical reception and high audience scores, making them ideal for long evenings or holiday downtime.

This was reported by Screen Rant.

The Wheel of Time

Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s beloved fantasy saga wrapped earlier this year after three seasons and 24 episodes — but remains one of the platform’s most overlooked gems. Lauded for its world-building and visual effects (earning a BAFTA TV nomination) and holding an 88% Certified Fresh score, the series is an easy recommendation for anyone craving an immersive adventure.