Top 5 Prime Video shows to binge this week — November 24–28

Top 5 Prime Video shows to binge this week
With November winding down, Prime Video is offering a mix of fan-favorite dramas, award-winning sci-fi, and globally trending hits — perfect for a late-fall binge. This week’s selection highlights five standout series, all of which boast strong critical reception and high audience scores, making them ideal for long evenings or holiday downtime.
The Wheel of Time
Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s beloved fantasy saga wrapped earlier this year after three seasons and 24 episodes — but remains one of the platform’s most overlooked gems. Lauded for its world-building and visual effects (earning a BAFTA TV nomination) and holding an 88% Certified Fresh score, the series is an easy recommendation for anyone craving an immersive adventure.
Friday Night Lights
With few major new releases arriving this month, it’s an ideal moment to revisit one of modern television’s most iconic dramas. Running from 2006 to 2011, Friday Night Lights won three Emmys and continues to rank among IMDb’s top series. Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or rewatching for comfort, the mix of small-town storytelling, heart, and resilience still resonates.
Humans
If you’ve missed this acclaimed AMC sci-fi series, now is the time to catch up. Spanning three seasons and 24 episodes, Humans blends intimate drama with a chilling look at artificial intelligence — a premise even more relevant today than when it debuted in 2015. With a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, it rivals or surpasses newer sci-fi hits, making it essential viewing for genre fans.
Power Book IV: Force
Continuing its surge in popularity on Prime Video, this Power spinoff follows fan-favorite Tommy Egan into a new chapter of high-stakes crime and shifting alliances. Although familiarity with the original Power series enhances the experience, newcomers can still jump in and enjoy the action. Season 3 is currently rolling out new episodes, offering fresh weekly suspense.
Maxton Hall — The World Between Us
Now the most-watched Prime Video series worldwide since its second season dropped on November 7, this German-language romance drama has become a global sensation. With a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and Season 3 already in development, the show’s momentum keeps building. The Season 2 finale arrives November 28, making this the perfect week to catch up.
