Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows Four HBO shows that never disappointed — perfection on screen

Four HBO shows that never disappointed — perfection on screen

en
Publication time 9 November 2025 19:20
Updated 15:47
These 4 HBO classics never had a bad episode — seriously
Angels in America. Photo: HBO

It's difficult to produce a TV show without any bad episodes, especially for longer-running dramas. However, HBO is known for producing excellent shows that changed the industry forever — these shows have stood the test of time and remain great today.

See four legendary HBO series that remain unbeatable in storytelling and execution, according to Screenrant.

Advertisement

Deadwood

Deadwood is one of the greatest TV westerns of all time, and a perfect example of the success of the modern western revival. Starring Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane, Deadwood follows the gold rush in South Dakota as the town evolves from an encampment into an established community. Widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, Deadwood won eight Emmy Awards out of 28 nominations, as well as a Golden Globe, even outside the Western genre.

Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under is a show about a dysfunctional family that runs a funeral home. It has one of the best pilot episodes of all time. The series opens with the death of the family patriarch, who is hit by a bus while driving his brand-new hearse. Each episode begins with a death, ranging from the darkly humorous to the tragic. The main characters often embark on an emotional journey while working with the family and physical remains of the deceased. Every episode is excellent, a remarkable feat considering Six Feet Under lasted five seasons.

Band of Brothers

HBO's wartime miniseries Band of Brothers had only ten episodes, each of which is perfect. Based on the true story of the Easy Company of the United States Army during World War II, the show stars both well-known and lesser-known actors who would later become major stars, including Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, and Andrew Scott. 

Angels in America

Boasting an all-star cast with A-listers like Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, and Emma Thompson, Angels in America explores the lives of several characters during the 1980s AIDS epidemic. Prior Walter (played by Justin Kirk) is a gay man with AIDS living in New York. The events of the miniseries begin when he is visited by an angel who commands him to become a prophet and speak out.

Read more:

The HBO comedy everyone's arguing about — "I Love LA" trailer

The Beast in Me — next psychological hit on Netflix

weekend HBO channel series trailer drama
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information