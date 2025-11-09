These 4 HBO classics never had a bad episode — seriously

Angels in America. Photo: HBO

It's difficult to produce a TV show without any bad episodes, especially for longer-running dramas. However, HBO is known for producing excellent shows that changed the industry forever — these shows have stood the test of time and remain great today.

See four legendary HBO series that remain unbeatable in storytelling and execution, according to Screenrant.

Deadwood

Deadwood is one of the greatest TV westerns of all time, and a perfect example of the success of the modern western revival. Starring Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane, Deadwood follows the gold rush in South Dakota as the town evolves from an encampment into an established community. Widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, Deadwood won eight Emmy Awards out of 28 nominations, as well as a Golden Globe, even outside the Western genre.

Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under is a show about a dysfunctional family that runs a funeral home. It has one of the best pilot episodes of all time. The series opens with the death of the family patriarch, who is hit by a bus while driving his brand-new hearse. Each episode begins with a death, ranging from the darkly humorous to the tragic. The main characters often embark on an emotional journey while working with the family and physical remains of the deceased. Every episode is excellent, a remarkable feat considering Six Feet Under lasted five seasons.

Band of Brothers

HBO's wartime miniseries Band of Brothers had only ten episodes, each of which is perfect. Based on the true story of the Easy Company of the United States Army during World War II, the show stars both well-known and lesser-known actors who would later become major stars, including Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, and Andrew Scott.

Angels in America

Boasting an all-star cast with A-listers like Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, and Emma Thompson, Angels in America explores the lives of several characters during the 1980s AIDS epidemic. Prior Walter (played by Justin Kirk) is a gay man with AIDS living in New York. The events of the miniseries begin when he is visited by an angel who commands him to become a prophet and speak out.

