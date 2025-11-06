"I Love LA" is blowing up online — HBO comedy with Josh Hutcherson splits fans and critics

A still from "I Love LA". Photo: HBO

"I Love LA", recent hit on HBO, is the kind of show that was made for the internet era: sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically chaotic. Starring Josh Hutcherson, the comedy takes aim at fame, irony, and the absurdity of modern life. The first episode has led to a polarizing response from audiences and critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Advertisement

"I Love LA" — official trailer

"I Love LA" was created, executive produced, and occasionally written and directed by its 30-year-old star, comedian and actress Rachel Sennott. Sennott has worked her way up from viral social media clips to starring roles in indie films such as "Shiva Baby" and "I Used to Be Funny".

The show's main focus is on how the friends have changed since they last saw each other. It also features dramatic and comedic elements woven into the story.

According to critics, "I Love LA" is an absurdist comedy that hits the mark with Gen Z humor and sensibilities. Sam Adams of Slate acknowledges that the show's writing improves as it progresses but still appreciates the series for its characterization of the main characters. Chris Vognar of the Boston Globe admires how the show makes its unlikeable protagonists sympathetic.

A still from the "I Love LA" TV Show. Photo: HBO

The show is Certified Fresh by critics, scoring an 81% based on 32 reviews. On the audience side of the aisle, though, the show holds a 59% from less than 50 ratings.

Read more:

Michael biopic brings the King of Pop to life — official trailer

Jonathan Bailey crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025