"Wicked" and "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025

Jonathan Bailey. Photo: AP

Jonathan Bailey, star of Wicked and Bridgerton, has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, marking the first time the title has been given to an openly gay man. Bailey did his cover shoot at a beach south of London with his dog, Benson, by his side.

This was reported by People.

Jonathan Bailey for the People. Photo: Jason Hetherington

"It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered...It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out," said Bailey about his recognition.

Jonathan Bailey for the People. Photo: Jason Hetherington

Bailey became an international superstar through his role as the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, in the hit show Bridgerton. He played a supporting role in season one and the lead in season 2.

Jonathan Bailey for the People. Photo: Jason Hetherington

Since then, he has received more mainstream opportunities, including co-leading the drama miniseries Fellow Travelers with Matt Bomer and starring alongside the highest-grossing actor of all time, Scarlett Johansson, in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Jonathan Bailey for the People. Photo: Jason Hetherington

Bailey is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand actors in the industry, with both audience and critical appeal. After being part of two cultural phenomena, many are anticipating what Jonathan Bailey will do next, as he can go almost anywhere.

