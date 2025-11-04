Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Jonathan Bailey crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

4 November 2025 17:33
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
"Wicked" and "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025
Jonathan Bailey. Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

Jonathan Bailey, star of Wicked and Bridgerton, has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, marking the first time the title has been given to an openly gay man. Bailey did his cover shoot at a beach south of London with his dog, Benson, by his side.

This was reported by People.

jonathan bailey people
Jonathan Bailey for the People. Photo: Jason Hetherington

"It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered...It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out," said Bailey about his recognition.

jonathan bailey people
Jonathan Bailey for the People. Photo: Jason Hetherington

Bailey became an international superstar through his role as the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, in the hit show Bridgerton. He played a supporting role in season one and the lead in season 2.

jonathan bailey people
Jonathan Bailey for the People. Photo: Jason Hetherington

Since then, he has received more mainstream opportunities, including co-leading the drama miniseries Fellow Travelers with Matt Bomer and starring alongside the highest-grossing actor of all time, Scarlett Johansson, in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

jonathan bailey people
Jonathan Bailey for the People. Photo: Jason Hetherington

Bailey is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand actors in the industry, with both audience and critical appeal. After being part of two cultural phenomena, many are anticipating what Jonathan Bailey will do next, as he can go almost anywhere.

Five new Netflix movies and series premiering November 2025

Dwayne Johnson joins Zootopia 2 as a new character — trailer

17:33 Jonathan Bailey crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

17:18 EU praises Ukraine's progress toward membership — Zelensky reacts

17:04 Kyiv faces heat delays — expert slams Klitschko's inaction

16:00 This fashionable coat that will remain in style for years

15:34 Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

14:16 Scarlett Johansson reveals the best haircut to wear after 40

12:10 Odesa region drone attack — aftermath summary

09:49 Horoscope for November 4 — calm for Cancers, intuition for Pisces

08:52 Merz announces plans to deport Syrians from Germany

04:28 OpenAI CEO outlines future of AI — five key statements

