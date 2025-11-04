"Wicked" and "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025

Jonathan Bailey crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Jonathan Bailey, star of Wicked and Bridgerton, has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, marking the first time the title has been given to an openly gay man. Bailey did his cover shoot at a beach south of London with his dog, Benson, by his side.
This was reported by People.
"It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered...It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out," said Bailey about his recognition.
Bailey became an international superstar through his role as the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, in the hit show Bridgerton. He played a supporting role in season one and the lead in season 2.
Since then, he has received more mainstream opportunities, including co-leading the drama miniseries Fellow Travelers with Matt Bomer and starring alongside the highest-grossing actor of all time, Scarlett Johansson, in Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Bailey is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand actors in the industry, with both audience and critical appeal. After being part of two cultural phenomena, many are anticipating what Jonathan Bailey will do next, as he can go almost anywhere.
Read more:
Five new Netflix movies and series premiering November 2025
Dwayne Johnson joins Zootopia 2 as a new character — trailer