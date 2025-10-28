The Rock heads back to Disney — his role in Zootopia 2 finally revealed

Dwayne Johnson. Photo: AP

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is heading back to Disney. The actor has officially joined the voice cast of Zootopia 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s $1 billion blockbuster.

Zootopia 2 — final trailer

In Zootopia 2, rabbit cop Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and her partner Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) attempt to solve a new case that is more dangerous and confusing than the last. Dwayne Johnson will voice Zeke, an accident-prone dik-dik who gets caught up in a musical mishap when Judy and Nick’s high-speed pursuit goes awry.

Idris Elba will reprise his role as Chief Bogo, the water buffalo who leads the ZPD. The cast also includes Ke Huy Quan as the voice of Gary, Fortune Feimster as the voice of Nibbles, and Andy Samberg as the voice of Pawbert Lynxley.

The sequel comes nearly ten years after the highly regarded original movie, which currently has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is set to release on November 26.

Zootopia was a huge success for Disney, earning over $1 billion at the box office with a budget of $105 million. It became the third-highest-grossing film for Walt Disney Animation Studios, winning awards including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Zootopia earned an A at Cinemascore and set a new March record for an animated film opening.

