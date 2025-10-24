Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows Top animated releases coming to Disney+ in November 2025

Top animated releases coming to Disney+ in November 2025

en
Publication time 24 October 2025 17:45
Updated 17:45
Best animated premieres on Disney+ this November 2025
Animated characters in Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Photo: Marvel

This November, the streaming platform Disney+ is gearing up for a colorful lineup of new animated series and festive specials for fans of all ages. From Marvel adventures to heartwarming holiday tales, here are five standout animated titles arriving next month.

This was reported by Disney+.

Advertisement

Disney brings a mix of Marvel action, anime magic, and holiday cheer this November

1. Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends – premieres November 12

Tony Stark teams up with Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho in this high-energy animated series that reimagines the young heroes as tech-savvy best friends. Together, they use their Iron Suits to face both everyday challenges and epic battles threatening their city.

2. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – premieres November 14

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are back — but this time, they’re facing a new kind of danger: social media chaos. When an influencer threatens global destruction, Hawkeye and the Avengers must assemble a fresh team to save the world in this fun and fast-paced LEGO adventure.

3. Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 4) – premieres November 26

Team Spidey returns for another season of web-slinging excitement. This time, the heroes gain new water-themed powers in the "Water-Webs" story arc — and don pirate suits for some seaside action. Fans can also look forward to the continuation of the beloved "Dino-Webs" episodes.

4. Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation – Ongoing through November

Based on the hit Japanese game, this anime-inspired series follows Yu, a teenager transported to a magical academy full of eccentric students and strange creatures. Each episode explores a new mystery in a darkly enchanting version of the Disney universe.

@disneyplusph

The Night Raven College graciously welcomes you this October 🐦‍⬛ Get ready for TwistedWonderland, available only on DisneyPlusPH.

♬ original sound - Disney+ Philippines - Disney+ Philippines

5. Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol – premieres November 28

Disney’s beloved holiday elves Lanny and Wayne return for another hilarious festive mission. This time, the duo faces a frosty new challenge as they race to prepare homes around the world for Santa’s arrival — with plenty of holiday mishaps along the way.

With superheroes, magic, and Christmas spirit, November’s Disney+ lineup promises animated adventures the whole family can enjoy.

Read more:

Mario returns to the big screen in 2026 — here’s the first teaser

Disney's remake of Lilo & Stitch blows up the box office

TOP 5 Animated family movies to teach kids about emotions

cartoons Disney November premiere
Kateryna Novak - editor
Author
Kateryna Novak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information