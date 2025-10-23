Disney+ November 2025 premieres — Madame Web, Avatar doc & The Beatles Anthology

Disney castle at night with fireworks in the sky. Source: Polka Dots & Pixie Dust.

Disney+ is wrapping up the year with a blockbuster November lineup packed with fan-favorite franchises, new documentaries, and long-awaited premieres. From Marvel thrillers to musical icons, here are five of the biggest film releases landing on the streaming platform next month.

This was reported by Disney+.

Disney+ closes 2025 with major films, docs, and fan favorites

1. Madame Web – premieres November 14

Dakota Johnson stars in this standalone Marvel origin story as Cassandra Webb, a New York paramedic who develops the power to see the future. Caught between her past and a dangerous present, she must protect three young women linked to powerful destinies. The suspense-driven film expands Marvel’s universe with a fresh, psychological twist.

2. Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films – premieres November 7

James Cameron fans get a behind-the-scenes treat with this two-part documentary from Lightstorm Entertainment. The series dives into the making of Avatar: The Way of Water and offers an early glimpse at Avatar: Fire and Ash, featuring concept art, exclusive set footage, and interviews with the creative team.

3. The Beatles Anthology – premieres November 26

Remastered by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post, this expanded nine-part documentary explores the legacy of The Beatles through restored footage and candid stories told by the band members themselves. The new version gives fans the most complete look yet at the world’s most influential group.

4. Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember – premieres November 24

In this moving documentary, actor Chris Hemsworth embarks on a journey across Australia with his father, Craig, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The emotional film combines science, family, and memory in an exploration of how social connection and nostalgia can help preserve brain health.

5. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – premieres November 14

The Jonas Brothers star in this festive family film as they try to get home in time for Christmas amid a series of obstacles. Featuring new original songs and celebrity guest appearances, the movie celebrates brotherly bonds and holiday spirit with plenty of heart and humor.

With major Marvel action, emotional documentaries, and family-friendly holiday stories, Disney+ subscribers are in for a packed month of streaming.

