15 October 2025 14:35
Kateryna Novak - editor
Taylor Swift Eras Tour docuseries and concert film premiere on Disney+
Taylor Swift performs on stage surrounded by confetti during the Eras Tour. Photo: iHeart
Kateryna Novak - editor

Expanding her record-breaking Eras Tour legacy, Taylor Swift will release two new projects on Disney+ on December 12 — a six-part documentary series and a concert film capturing the tour’s grand finale in Vancouver, Canada.

This was reported by Variety.

Fans get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Swift’s record-breaking tour finale

Both projects — Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show — will give fans an intimate look behind the scenes and on stage as Swift closes out one of the biggest tours in music history.

The docuseries, announced on Good Morning America, will explore Swift’s life on and off the stage, featuring appearances from collaborators, tour crew, and guests such as Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gracie Abrams. The first two episodes debut December 12, followed by weekly drops of the remaining four.

At the same time, The Final Show concert film will premiere, offering fans a front-row view of Swift’s closing performance at BC Place Stadium in December 2023. The Vancouver show featured 45 songs, including tracks from The Tortured Poets Department and special medleys like "A Place in This World" / "New Romantics" and "Long Live" / "New Year’s Day."

Unlike Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour theatrical film, these releases will go directly to streaming. The singer previously partnered with Disney+ for The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), which became the most-viewed concert film on the platform with 4.6 million streams in its first weekend.

Directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, the docuseries is produced by Object & Animal, while the concert film is helmed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift shared that the projects aim to capture "the culmination of the most important and intense chapter" of her career — offering fans a final, cinematic farewell to an era that redefined live music.

Read more:

Taylor Swift stuns in sparkling $2k dress on The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl outfit is more than just sparkle

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

movie Taylor Swift singer tour America
14:54 Russians attacked gas facilities three times in a week — details

14:35 Taylor Swift Eras Tour docuseries coming to Disney+ in December

13:39 Iconic hats from the past are back in fashion

11:56 YouTube gets Liquid Glass redesign — what’s changed

11:24 General Staff of the AFU confirms strike on Feodosia oil terminal

09:50 Klitschko’s security chief suspended over $264,000 overpayment

09:26 Numerology horoscope for October 15–19 — who is in for a surprise

08:48 Ukraine and the US launch joint projects for energy and defense

04:00 Windows 10 is no longer supported — what users should do

03:00 Statham’s wife stuns in the perfect coat — a style example

