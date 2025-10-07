Taylor Swift brings Showgirl glam to Jimmy Fallon in $2,146 mini dress

Taylor Swift stuns in sparkling $2k dress on The Tonight Show
On Monday, October 6, Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There, she embraced the glitz and glamour of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.
This was reported by People.
Swift awes with her look at The Tonight Show
Swift wore a Giuseppe Di Morabito crystal-embellished mini dress for the interview. The sleeveless dress, which retails for $2,146, has a cowl neckline. However, the "Bejeweled" singer chose to wear it off the shoulder.
She wore her hair in a loose updo that showcased a pair of diamond dangle earrings. The earrings complemented a silver bangle bracelet and her new old mine-cut diamond engagement ring.
Swift completed her look with the $1,600 Jimmy Choo Claressa Platform 125 Sandal.
