Taylor Swift brings Showgirl glam to Jimmy Fallon in $2,146 mini dress

Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: screenshot

On Monday, October 6, Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There, she embraced the glitz and glamour of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

This was reported by People.

Advertisement

Swift awes with her look at The Tonight Show

Swift wore a Giuseppe Di Morabito crystal-embellished mini dress for the interview. The sleeveless dress, which retails for $2,146, has a cowl neckline. However, the "Bejeweled" singer chose to wear it off the shoulder.

Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: taylorswiftstyle.com

She wore her hair in a loose updo that showcased a pair of diamond dangle earrings. The earrings complemented a silver bangle bracelet and her new old mine-cut diamond engagement ring.

Swift completed her look with the $1,600 Jimmy Choo Claressa Platform 125 Sandal.

Read more:

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl shatters records at box office

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl outfit is more than just sparkle