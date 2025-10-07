Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Taylor Swift stuns in sparkling $2k dress on The Tonight Show arrow

Taylor Swift stuns in sparkling $2k dress on The Tonight Show

7 October 2025 16:01
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Taylor Swift brings Showgirl glam to Jimmy Fallon in $2,146 mini dress
Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: screenshot
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

On Monday, October 6, Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There, she embraced the glitz and glamour of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

This was reported by People.

Advertisement

Swift awes with her look at The Tonight Show

Swift wore a Giuseppe Di Morabito crystal-embellished mini dress for the interview. The sleeveless dress, which retails for $2,146, has a cowl neckline. However, the "Bejeweled" singer chose to wear it off the shoulder.

Taylor Swift The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: taylorswiftstyle.com

She wore her hair in a loose updo that showcased a pair of diamond dangle earrings. The earrings complemented a silver bangle bracelet and her new old mine-cut diamond engagement ring.

Swift completed her look with the $1,600 Jimmy Choo Claressa Platform 125 Sandal.

Read more:

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl shatters records at box office

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl outfit is more than just sparkle

fashion Taylor Swift interview dress The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

16:32 Four designer perfumes of 2025–2026 that turn heads instantly

16:21 Pumpkin cream soup with a twist — a hit for both kids and adults

16:01 Taylor Swift stuns in sparkling $2k dress on The Tonight Show

15:48 Zodiac signs who prefer solitude — the most typical introverts

15:18 Apple faces French investigation over Siri user privacy breach

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

15:13 Apple could release 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro amid M4 chip shortage

14:44 Klitschko’s top Kyiv aide suspended over fake travel papers

12:41 Timothée Chalamet wows critics in Marty Supreme

11:39 Russia hits Poltava rail and energy infrastructure — photos

10:57 Does Apple slow iPhones with each new iOS update

16:32 Four designer perfumes of 2025–2026 that turn heads instantly

16:21 Pumpkin cream soup with a twist — a hit for both kids and adults

16:01 Taylor Swift stuns in sparkling $2k dress on The Tonight Show

15:48 Zodiac signs who prefer solitude — the most typical introverts

15:18 Apple faces French investigation over Siri user privacy breach

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

15:13 Apple could release 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro amid M4 chip shortage

14:44 Klitschko’s top Kyiv aide suspended over fake travel papers

12:41 Timothée Chalamet wows critics in Marty Supreme

11:39 Russia hits Poltava rail and energy infrastructure — photos

10:57 Does Apple slow iPhones with each new iOS update

Top news

All News Articles Video

17:26 Ukraine reports airspace violations by possible Hungarian drones

24 September 2025

17:26 Autumn porridge — cozy, tasty breakfast

26 September 2025

16:24 Breton pie — a simple recipe for an exquisite French dessert

3 October 2025

23:11 Juicy cutlets in the oven for dinner — delicious recipe

24 September 2025

22:45 Cheesy pork patties with tomato — a quick and delicious dinner

7 October 2025

04:38 Creamy pumpkin — orange dessert that tastes like fall in a glass

6 October 2025

22:56 7 key life principles that lead to happiness and success

25 September 2025

15:53 Italian cinema star Claudia Cardinale has passed away in France

15:29 Five proven signs your partner is right for you

7 October 2025

15:48 Zodiac signs who prefer solitude — the most typical introverts

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information