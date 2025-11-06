Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 6 November 2025 19:18
Updated 19:22
Long-awaited movie about Michael Jackson's life — trailer & release date
An official poster for the movie "Michael". Photo: Lionsgate

The first trailer for Michael, the long-awaited biopic about pop icon Michael Jackson, has finally arrived. Set for release on April 24, 2026, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, in a transformative role. 

This was reported by Screenrant.

Michael — a look at the life of Michael Jackson

Lionsgate Movies has unveiled the official trailer for Michael. The one-minute teaser includes snippets of several Michael Jackson songs, primarily "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'", mixed with tracks such as "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" and "Billie Jean".

Lionsgate has also unveiled the official poster for Michael. The poster features Jackson performing onstage at different stages of his life. It includes an image of him as a young boy in The Jackson 5, portrayed by Juliano Krue Valdi, wearing his iconic red jacket.

Michael Jackson movie
An official poster for the movie "Michael". Photo: Lionsgate

The teaser mostly shows Michael preparing to record with Quincy Jones (played by Kendrick Sampson). It also shows brief glimpses of his life as a pop superstar and a few shots of his early life with his family.

movie actors Michael Jackson trailer premiere
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
