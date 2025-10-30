Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows The Hello Kitty movie — release date revealed

The Hello Kitty movie — release date revealed

en
Publication time 30 October 2025 15:12
Updated 15:16
Warner bros. announces Hello Kitty movie release date for Summer 2028
Japanese character Hello Kitty. Photo: AP

Hello Kitty is finally heading to the big screen: Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are bringing the beloved Sanrio icon to life in an animated film directed by Leo Matsuda. This heartwarming blend of nostalgia, charm, and modern storytelling is sure to be a must-watch for fans of all ages.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Advertisement

Hello Kitty makes her big-screen debut

On Wednesday, the studio announced the release date for the project on InstagramJuly 21, 2028. The script is written by "Wicked" screenwriter Dana Fox, but the plot details haven't been revealed. 

The Japanese company Sanrio first introduced Hello Kitty in 1974, and there have been plans for a decade to bring her to the big screen. Yuko Shimizu created the flagship character, Kitty White, as a British anthropomorphic white cat who wears a red bow. 

The first news about the film broke in 2015, and four years later, it was reported that New Line and FlynnPictureCo. were developing an English-language feature.

"I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut," Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji said back in 2019.

Read more:

Top animated releases coming to Disney+ in November 2025

Fantastic Four Disney+ release date finally confirmed

movie cartoons filming premiere Hello Kitty
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information