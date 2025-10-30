Warner bros. announces Hello Kitty movie release date for Summer 2028

Japanese character Hello Kitty. Photo: AP

Hello Kitty is finally heading to the big screen: Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are bringing the beloved Sanrio icon to life in an animated film directed by Leo Matsuda. This heartwarming blend of nostalgia, charm, and modern storytelling is sure to be a must-watch for fans of all ages.

Hello Kitty makes her big-screen debut

On Wednesday, the studio announced the release date for the project on Instagram — July 21, 2028. The script is written by "Wicked" screenwriter Dana Fox, but the plot details haven't been revealed.

The Japanese company Sanrio first introduced Hello Kitty in 1974, and there have been plans for a decade to bring her to the big screen. Yuko Shimizu created the flagship character, Kitty White, as a British anthropomorphic white cat who wears a red bow.

The first news about the film broke in 2015, and four years later, it was reported that New Line and FlynnPictureCo. were developing an English-language feature.

"I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut," Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji said back in 2019.

