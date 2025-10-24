When to stream Fantastic Four on Disney+: IMAX Enhanced version confirmed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Photo: Marvel

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released this year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was undoubtedly the most successful. The film concluded its box office run with $522 million, and is coming to stream soon on Disney +.

This was reported by Screenrant.

MCU announced the release date for Disney+ alongside a new teaser

Marvel Studios revealed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on Disney+ on November 5 and will be available in IMAX Enhanced.

The Fantastic Four movie first became available on VOD on September 23. Then, on October 14, fans could purchase it on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or DVD.

