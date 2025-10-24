Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows Fantastic Four Disney+ release date finally confirmed

Fantastic Four Disney+ release date finally confirmed

en
Publication time 24 October 2025 21:42
Updated 21:46
When to stream Fantastic Four on Disney+: IMAX Enhanced version confirmed
The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Photo: Marvel

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released this year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was undoubtedly the most successful. The film concluded its box office run with $522 million, and is coming to stream soon on Disney +.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Advertisement

MCU announced the release date for Disney+ alongside a new teaser

Marvel Studios revealed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on Disney+ on November 5 and will be available in IMAX Enhanced.

The Fantastic Four movie first became available on VOD on September 23. Then, on October 14, fans could purchase it on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or DVD.

Read more:

Top animated releases coming to Disney+ in November 2025

Johnny Depp makes a comeback in gothic "A Christmas Carol" reboot

movie Disney trailer stream The Fantastic Four
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information